Man accused in July double homicide seen with victims on security video before shooting

A 38-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a man and a woman in July was seen on hotel security video with the pair before they died, a prosecutor said Thursday.

John L. Parks Sr., of Omaha, faces two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. A judge held him without bail Thursday.

Michael Harbour, 35, and Nicole Hatten, 36, were found dead July 30 on the west side of the Best Western Plus at 4706 S. 108th St. A clerk had told a reporter at the time that the pair were guests at the motel.

Deputy Douglas County Attorney Josh Baumann said a witness identified Parks as the shooter and saw him get into a vehicle after the shooting, ordering the driver to go.

The slayings capped a month of extreme gun violence — 39 people were shot in 28 shootings in July, and six of those people died.

Parks' son, 20-year-old John Parks Jr., was fatally shot four days earlier near 53rd and Boyd Streets.