 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man accused in South Omaha fatal hit-and-run crash held on $1 million bail

  • Updated
  • 0

A Douglas County judge on Tuesday ordered an Omaha man charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash to be held on $1 million bail. 

Santiago Paiz-Bautista

Paiz-Bautista

Santiago Paiz-Bautista, 20, also was charged with tampering with evidence. He must pay 10% of the bail amount, or $100,000, to be released from jail. 

Police said Paiz-Bautista is responsible for the death of Tommy Tsosie, 43, of Omaha. Witnesses said Tsosie was hit by a red vehicle about 1:20 a.m. Saturday while he was walking near 24th and D Streets.

Tsosie was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Investigators said a red 2015 Chevrolet Camaro was southbound on 24th Street when it hit Tsosie, who was dressed in dark clothes. The Camaro then turned west on G Street.

An affidavit filed by police said officers located Paiz-Bautista on Sunday at a home near 39th and U Streets. He was interviewed at police headquarters and admitted to being the driver of the Camaro that struck and killed Tsosie. 

People are also reading…

Paiz-Bautista told officers that the Camaro had been towed to a mechanic near 37th and Lake Streets for repairs. Police inspected the vehicle and found it had heavy front-end damage on the right side and a cracked windshield with blood on it. 

He also told police that he had been drinking alcohol prior to the collision and "admitted to being under the influence" while driving.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Mosquitoes are adapting to avoid pesticides, study shows

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert