Man accused in South Omaha fatal hit-and-run crash held on $1 million bail

A Douglas County judge on Tuesday ordered an Omaha man charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash to be held on $1 million bail.

Santiago Paiz-Bautista, 20, also was charged with tampering with evidence. He must pay 10% of the bail amount, or $100,000, to be released from jail.

Police said Paiz-Bautista is responsible for the death of Tommy Tsosie, 43, of Omaha. Witnesses said Tsosie was hit by a red vehicle about 1:20 a.m. Saturday while he was walking near 24th and D Streets.

Tsosie was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said a red 2015 Chevrolet Camaro was southbound on 24th Street when it hit Tsosie, who was dressed in dark clothes. The Camaro then turned west on G Street.

An affidavit filed by police said officers located Paiz-Bautista on Sunday at a home near 39th and U Streets. He was interviewed at police headquarters and admitted to being the driver of the Camaro that struck and killed Tsosie.

Paiz-Bautista told officers that the Camaro had been towed to a mechanic near 37th and Lake Streets for repairs. Police inspected the vehicle and found it had heavy front-end damage on the right side and a cracked windshield with blood on it.

He also told police that he had been drinking alcohol prior to the collision and "admitted to being under the influence" while driving.

