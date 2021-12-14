 Skip to main content
Man accused of damaging Bob Kerrey Bridge admitted he was in security video swinging pole
A light tower was dark last week on the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian in Omaha. The light towers were off after a vandalism incident in early December damaged them.

An Omaha man told police that he was in a security video swinging a pole at the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge, which officials said caused roughly $90,000 in damage. 

David Orlawski, 42, was charged Tuesday with criminal mischief causing $5,000 or more of damage. A judge set his bail at $50,000. 

The Omaha Parks and Recreation Department had said last week that someone recently damaged the lights on the bridge. The main lights on the lower portion were soon repaired but the "programmable LED lights on the upper portion of the bridge will be off for the foreseeable future," the department said in a Facebook post.

According to a police report, computer equipment estimated at $70,000 in value and three cable boxes estimated at $20,000 in value were damaged. 

Omaha police on Thursday released a video of the person they believed was responsible for the vandalism, which occurred in early December. 

The video showed a man wearing a suit coat on the Council Bluffs side of the bridge swinging a metal pole at the control room doors and items on a ledge. 

A Council Bluffs police officer called an Omaha police officer to share that he was "100% sure" that the man in the video was someone he arrested on Dec. 6 from the casinos, according to an affidavit.

That man, Orlawski, was interviewed on Friday and said he lived at the Siena Francis House, a homeless shelter at 1702 Nicholas St. Officers showed Orlawski still photos from the security video footage, and Orlawski admitted that he was the man in the video.

Omaha police on Thursday released video footage of a man wearing a dark suit coat, pants and baseball cap damaging property at the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.

Orlawski was wearing the same black pants with horizontal zippers as the man in the video and the same pendant necklace and flat-billed ball cap as in photos of him at the casinos and in other videos from the bridge area, the affidavit said. 

