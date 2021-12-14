Man accused of damaging Bob Kerrey Bridge admitted he was in security video swinging pole

An Omaha man told police that he was in a security video swinging a pole at the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge, which officials said caused roughly $90,000 in damage.

David Orlawski, 42, was charged Tuesday with criminal mischief causing $5,000 or more of damage. A judge set his bail at $50,000.

The Omaha Parks and Recreation Department had said last week that someone recently damaged the lights on the bridge. The main lights on the lower portion were soon repaired but the "programmable LED lights on the upper portion of the bridge will be off for the foreseeable future," the department said in a Facebook post.

According to a police report, computer equipment estimated at $70,000 in value and three cable boxes estimated at $20,000 in value were damaged.

Omaha police on Thursday released a video of the person they believed was responsible for the vandalism, which occurred in early December.