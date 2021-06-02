Man accused of fatally shooting his best friend while firing at another man in Omaha

Investigators found two 9 mm and three .40 caliber shell casings in the area but did not recover any guns there.

Wucher said detectives think Miller died from a .40 caliber bullet because fragments of that type of bullet were found during the autopsy. Officials don’t know which type of bullet Dat was shot with because the bullet went all the way through him.

Omaha police interviewed Mut the next day in a Lincoln Police Department office. He told them that he realized a fight was occurring in the street, but his back was turned when the shots were fired. He said he then saw Miller lying on the ground.

Mut told police that his sister, who was kneeling near Miller, took Miller’s gun and handed it him.

Authorities later found the 9 mm handgun at another man’s home.

In February, Miller’s mother told Wucher that Mut disclosed to her the day after the shooting and on Dec. 29 that he had shot Dat but not Miller.

Mut was interviewed again in March after he was taken into custody on suspicion of tampering with evidence.