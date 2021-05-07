Man accused of killing 2 in Omaha wrongly thought video was of his son's slaying

Inside a southwest Omaha hotel room four days after his son was fatally shot, John L. Parks Sr. was perusing photos of cars on Michael Harbour's phone.

The two were in the room in the early morning hours of July 30, 2020, with two women, celebrating a birthday.

Parks thought he saw an image of his dead son on Harbour's phone. A few hours later, when the group went to the hotel parking lot, Parks shot both Harbour, 35, and Nicole Hatten, 36, in the head, killing them, Omaha police Detective Sherry King testified Friday.

Parks later told one woman he would "do life for his son," King said. If convicted of the killings, he likely will.

But Parks was mistaken about what he saw. Investigators later determined Harbour had saved to his phone an unrelated video of a man who was gunned down in Mexico. Street signs in the video were in Spanish.

Parks' son was fatally shot July 26 in the backyard of a North Omaha home.

Parks, 39, will stand trial on seven felony charges, including two counts of first-degree murder, firearms charges and a possession of cocaine charge.

Parks had been taken into custody in Texas less than a month after the killings and extradited to Omaha in late March.