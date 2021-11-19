Man accused of killing Creighton baseball administrator now charged in April shooting

In April, five months before authorities said he gunned down a Creighton baseball administrator, Ladell Thornton’s car was shot up.

Omaha police found 22 spent shell casings in the street near 26th and Bristol Streets and two casings on the exterior windshield of Thornton’s silver Chevy Malibu, abandoned a half-mile away.

Ballistics testing showed that two 9 mm guns had been fired. Omaha Police Detective Jeffrey Wasmund asked Thornton, a convicted felon, if he had shot at the people who had shot at him. Thornton told him he had not fired a gun.

Authorities said they recently determined that to be untrue — and that one of the guns used in April had been used to kill 37-year-old Christopher Gradoville in September.

After police arrested Thornton on Sept. 30, minutes after Gradoville was fatally shot, they tested the handgun they say was used in the homicide. According to an affidavit, some of the spent shell casings from the April 19 shooting scene had been fired from that gun.

Prosecutors have now charged Thornton, 43, with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in connection with the April incident. He is facing first-degree murder and two firearms charges in the Gradoville killing.