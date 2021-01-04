Man accused of killing Omaha real estate agent hid body in crawl space, court documents say

Using the truck's GPS locator, Douglas County deputies found it locked and abandoned in a neighborhood near 191st Avenue and R Street.

When deputies went to the W Street home, they found Sodoro's body in the garage crawl space, which was covered by carpet pieces.

Deputies found blood on the home's stair railing from the basement to the main entryway, on carpet in the dining room and on the bathtub in an upstairs bathroom, the affidavit said. They also found an orange sweatshirt stained with blood on the floor of the kitchen pantry.

The home's previous owner showed up there Dec. 29 because neighbors told him about police activity there. He told investigators that he had talked to Sodoro while Sodoro was in his truck, which was parked in front of the home about 6:10 p.m. Dec. 28. The previous owner told Sodoro that he had more house keys and said he would go to his home nearby and come back with them, the affidavit said.

When the man returned seven minutes later, Sodoro's truck was parked and running, but Sodoro wasn't there. A 2016 black Ford Edge was parked in the driveway.