Man accused of shooting Omaha police officer at Westroads will stand trial

Accused of shoplifting a package of T-shirts from J.C. Penney at Westroads Mall on March 12, Kenya Lamont Jenkins Jr. protested when Omaha Police Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck told him he was under arrest.
"You said I wasn't gonna go to jail," Jenkins said to the store's loss prevention officer, who was nearby, Omaha police detective Michael Young testified Tuesday.
But then, authorities said, Jenkins did more than argue.
As Wittstruck attempted to put Jenkins in handcuffs, Jenkins struggled. Wittstruck fired his Taser at Jenkins, but it didn't incapacitate him.
After another struggle, police have said, Jenkins pulled out a gun and fired four shots, hitting Wittstruck in the face and neck.
Douglas County Judge Thomas Harmon ruled Tuesday that Jenkins would stand trial on all five felony charges against him — assault of an officer, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a stolen firearm, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and theft by receiving stolen property.
Wittstruck underwent surgery. He was able to recover at home after a few days in the hospital. He still has not returned to work.
Wittstruck and his partner, Officer Joseph Kunza, responded to the shoplifting call about 3:30 p.m. March 12, though Wittstruck went into the store alone.
The interaction between Wittstruck and Jenkins was captured on Wittstruck's body camera. The Omaha Police Department has released still photos taken from the video footage, which shows Wittstruck's hand on Jenkins' blue hoodie sweatshirt. Jenkins is shown holding a gun, which is pointed at Wittstruck.
After firing the four shots, Young said, Jenkins left the mall in a stolen BMW. Suspect and vehicle information was shared with authorities, and Nebraska State Patrol troopers located a white BMW sedan, which had out-of-state plates, at the Pump & Pantry gas station north of Interstate 80 at U.S. Highway 31.
Jenkins, who was alone in the car, led authorities on a chase on westbound I-80 at speeds of up to 145 mph, Young said. Troopers used stop sticks and followed the BMW as the driver turned on a field road and then became high-centered on railroad tracks.
Jenkins surrendered and was taken into custody. Young attempted to interview him, but Jenkins didn't want to talk about what happened and talked only about playing basketball.
In the BMW, investigators found a blue hoodie with a Taser probe still attached, Jenkins' Illinois identification card and his high school transcripts. A public defender had said that Jenkins originally is from Chicago.
When he was arrested, Jenkins had a Taurus .380 handgun in his front pocket, Young said. Ballistics testing showed that the gun and its casings matched the bullets that hit Wittstruck, Young said.
The gun also had been stolen — it belonged to an Iowa woman who didn't realize it was missing, Young testified. When an investigator spoke to her, she said it must have been taken from her car when she was at her job in Stuart, Iowa.
Jenkins is being held on $10 million bail.
