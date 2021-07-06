Man accused of shooting Omaha police officer at Westroads will stand trial

Wittstruck and his partner, Officer Joseph Kunza, responded to the shoplifting call about 3:30 p.m. March 12, though Wittstruck went into the store alone.

The interaction between Wittstruck and Jenkins was captured on Wittstruck's body camera. The Omaha Police Department has released still photos taken from the video footage, which shows Wittstruck's hand on Jenkins' blue hoodie sweatshirt. Jenkins is shown holding a gun, which is pointed at Wittstruck.

After firing the four shots, Young said, Jenkins left the mall in a stolen BMW. Suspect and vehicle information was shared with authorities, and Nebraska State Patrol troopers located a white BMW sedan, which had out-of-state plates, at the Pump & Pantry gas station north of Interstate 80 at U.S. Highway 31.

Jenkins, who was alone in the car, led authorities on a chase on westbound I-80 at speeds of up to 145 mph, Young said. Troopers used stop sticks and followed the BMW as the driver turned on a field road and then became high-centered on railroad tracks.

Jenkins surrendered and was taken into custody. Young attempted to interview him, but Jenkins didn't want to talk about what happened and talked only about playing basketball.