An Omaha man alleged to have been involved in a burglary in Bellevue died after police said he suffered a medical emergency Tuesday morning.

Around 7:19 a.m., Bellevue police were called to a reported burglary at a house near Childs Road and Camp Brewster Road. A witness told police two people ran from the house. According to a press release from Lt. Howard Banks, police found a 36-year-old Omaha man lying on the ground. Police gave aid to the man until paramedics arrived.

Banks said the man was taken to the Bellevue Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. The other person, who Banks described as a White man, remains at large. Banks said police don’t believe there is any danger to the public.

The cause of the man's death is still under investigation and is not being investigated as an in-custody death.

