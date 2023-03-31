A 40-year-old man is being held in the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of assaulting a woman and then allegedly fondling himself inside a restaurant in Omaha’s Blackstone neighborhood.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of the man reportedly chasing after woman across the street into a salon. Police found the man sitting in front of Cheeseburgers near the 40th Street intersection along Farnam Street.

According to police, the 32-year-old woman told them the man first grabbed her arm and began to yell at her. He then allegedly kicked her in the butt. He then allegedly chased her into the salon, where she locked the door.

A Cheeseburgers employee and a customer told police they observed the man run into the restaurant and where he allegedly began fondling himself while also undressing in the middle of the dining room. Staff ushered the man out of the restaurant and waited for police to arrive.

He was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor assault and suspicion of lewd conduct.