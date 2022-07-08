 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested in connection with Blackstone guitar shop robbery

Omaha police have arrested a man and still are looking for another in connection with the recent robbery of a music shop in the Blackstone District.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of five counts of robbery in a July 1 incident at Ground Floor Guitar, 4009 Farnam St.

Police said two men entered the guitar shop around 3:45 p.m. that day. One of the men was armed with a handgun.

According to a police report, one customer walked into the store with his guitar while the robbery was occurring. He put the guitar down and was forced into a basement bathroom at gunpoint. His guitar, valued at $800, was gone when the customer returned upstairs. 

No one was injured during the robbery, but the robbers took several guitars and the cash register.

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

