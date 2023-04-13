A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a Kearney man whose body was found near Cunningham Lake in March.
Camron Rogers is suspected of tampering with evidence in the homicide of 56-year-old Patrick Weber, according to a press release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Rogers was taken into custody after the Sheriff's Office and the Bellevue Police Department carried out a search warrant on a residence in the 8200 block of South 48th Street, according to the release.
Weber's body was found near 66th Street and Rainwood Road on March 20 after he was reported missing from Kearney on March 4, The World-Herald previously reported.
People are also reading…
He hadn’t communicated with family or returned to his job after he had reportedly traveled to Council Bluffs on Feb. 27. He checked into a hotel near Interstate 80 and the South Expressway, Council Bluffs police said on March 15. The police at the time were asking for information from the public.
Douglas County authorities said they had located Weber's blue 1996 Buick LeSabre that the public had been asked to help locate. Bluffs police had said the car was seen in Bellevue on March 6 in the area where the search warrant was conducted.
What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.
Omaha police are searching for two suspects following a bank robbery in South Omaha Thursday afternoon.
The Lincoln woman accused of running over and killing two maintenance workers at an apartment complex has been found incompetent for trial.
The 18-year-old male driver was taken into York County Jail on suspicion of theft, kidnapping, violation of a protection order against one of the children and other alleged offenses.
A judge has dismissed the criminal case against a former Wahoo police officer who had faced two charges of third-degree sexual assault of a child.
New Jersey cold case went from accidental death to suspected homicide | Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles podcast
Listen to the first chapter of Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles that examines the circumstances surrounding a death in a New Jersey resort town.
A Council Bluffs man was sentenced to more than 24 years in federal prison last month after pleading guilty to sexually exploiting a child.
A Hastings teenager was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of making terroristic threats after he allegedly made threats to students at Sandy Creek High School in Fairfield.
An Omaha man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for his role in a July 4 fireworks attack in Sarpy County.
A former Nebraska State Patrol trooper already serving a prison sentence for sexual assault of child in Sarpy County received additional jail time Monday in Scotts Bluff County for possession of child pornography and child enticement.
A Seward County deputy sheriff arrested a 27-year-old man Sunday after a traffic stop revealed the man was wanted by Pennsylvania authorities in connection with a man's death.
Two people were sentenced Monday in Sarpy County District Court to lengthy prison sentences in connection with the fatal shooting of a Bellevue teen during a robbery.
Lincoln police on Monday identified the Lincoln man who was killed in a shooting Friday night. Police say dozens of teens were a house party where he was killed.
A Tecumseh, Nebraska woman charged with felony motor vehicle homicide is asking a Johnson County judge to reduce her $250,000 bail.
A 40-year-old man is being held in the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of assaulting a woman and then allegedly fondling himself inside a restaurant in Omaha’s Blackstone neighborhood.
A 29-year-old man was severely injured as a result of a reported assault involving a knife early Tuesday morning south of downtown Omaha.
A week after an 18-year-old man was fatally shot at a crowded house party in north Lincoln, police have arrested another teenager in Michigan in connection with his death, according to authorities.
The 18-year-old is currently in stable condition after being shot Thursday afternoon.
An 55-year-old inmate died at a Lincoln hospital Friday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.