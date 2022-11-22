 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested in connection with shooting in downtown Omaha parking garage

  • Updated
Medics transported two people to the hospital after a shooting in downtown Omaha Wednesday morning.

Omaha police have arrested a 22-year-old Omaha man in connection with the shooting of two teens in a downtown parking garage. 

Ronniel Wells was booked Monday night into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of two counts of second-degree assault, two firearm charges and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. 

Ronniel Wells

Ronniel Wells

Authorities say Wells shot two teenage boys about 8:30 a.m. Nov. 9 at a parking garage near 17th and Douglas Streets. 

Officers found Latrell Benson, 15, and Bryan Saunsoci-Thompson, 14, injured with gunshot wounds. They were taken to Nebraska Medical Center and treated for their injuries. 

Officials said a man wearing all black clothing approached the teens and three other juveniles in the parking garage, fired shots at the group and then fled. 

111022-owh-new-teenshooting-pic-cm001.jpg (copy)

On Nov. 9, Omaha police responded to a call where two teenage boys were shot near 17th and Douglas Streets in downtown Omaha. Officials have announced the arrest of a 22-year-old Omaha man in the case. 

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

