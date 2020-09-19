 Skip to main content
Man arrested in connection with suspicious packages at Douglas County Courthouse
Man arrested in connection with suspicious packages at Douglas County Courthouse

A suspect is in custody following the appearance of two mysterious packages at the Douglas County Courthouse that led to a visit from the Omaha Police Department bomb squad.

Trouba

Thomas Trouba

Thomas Trouba, 25, was arrested on suspicion of placing a false bomb, a felony, and for obstructing government operation, a misdemeanor, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. The packages were found to not contain explosives after being safely destroyed by the bomb squad.

A press release from the county said security footage showed Trouba placing the packages on the sidewalk near the south courthouse doors Friday at 2:03 p.m. Shortly before, Trouba had spoken to someone at the window of the County Clerk's Office. 

Trouba was arrested by sheriff's deputies after they watched his home and saw a man matching his description leave the home in a silver pickup. 

