Man arrested in Omaha crash that claimed two lives

A driver in a collision that killed two people at 24th and Lake Streets on Jan. 11 has been booked in connection with their deaths.

Chaz Booker, 40, was booked on suspicion of two counts of felony motor vehicle homicide, police said Tuesday evening.

Terrell L. Lindsey, 49, and Laron B. Imani, 60, both of Omaha, died as a result of the crash.

Lindsey was driving a Z-Trip taxi and Imani was his passenger when their 2017 Hyundai sedan was struck by Booker's Dodge Journey, police say. Police say Booker was traveling over the speed limit at the time of the crash.

Booker suffered a head injury in the crash and has been hospitalized. He was booked Monday upon being released from the Nebraska Medical Center, police say.

The two vehicles struck another two vehicles, but no one else was injured.

