Man arrested on suspicion of domestic assault dies in Douglas County Jail

An inmate at the Douglas County Jail died Wednesday just days after he was taken into custody, authorities said.

Corrections staff attempted life-saving care after 33-year-old John Ehrhart-Plowman was found unresponsive in his cell just before 7 p.m., according to a press release from the Douglas County Department of Corrections. 

First responders with the Omaha Fire Department declared Ehrhart-Plowman dead, according to the release.

Ehrhart-Plowman was taken into custody Saturday on suspicion of domestic assault, the release said. 

As with any in-custody death, a grand jury investigation will take place. 

