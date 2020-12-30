Man booked into jail in connection with death of Omaha real estate agent

A 43-year-old man has been booked in connection with an Omaha real estate agent's death at a home in western Douglas County.

Ross S. Lorello III, who lives in Sarpy County, was booked into the Douglas County Jail about 1:45 p.m. on suspicion of criminal homicide and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Mickey Sodoro, a 70-year-old real estate agent with NP Dodge, had been missing since Monday night. His body was found Tuesday at 19350 W St., a single-family house listed as available as a rental.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said Sodoro's family had recently purchased the home as a rental property.

An autopsy completed Wednesday showed Sodoro died of a gunshot wound, the Sheriff's Office said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sodoro had been at the home Monday to show the property, authorities said.

His truck was found about half a mile away from the home.

Sodoro had been with NP Dodge Real Estate for nearly three decades, according to a Facebook post from Mike Riedmann, president of the company.

“We are grateful for the 27 years Mickey spent with our NP Dodge family. He was loved and valued and will be missed by all.”