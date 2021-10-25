Man booked on suspicion of first-degree murder in Omaha slaying

Omaha police have made an arrest in the slaying of 18-year-old KorVanta Hill.

The Metro Area Fugitive Task Force on Monday booked Justyn Wagner, 19, into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

They also arrested him on suspicion of use of a weapon to commit a felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Wagner was on probation from a marijuana conviction earlier this year.

Hill was found mortally wounded on a sidewalk near 39th and Pratt Streets on the evening of Oct. 18.

The investigation continues. Tips can be made to Omaha police at 402-444-5656 or to Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-7867 at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

