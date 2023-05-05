An Omaha man has been charged with two felonies for allegedly shooting in the direction of a Douglas County deputy sheriff last week.

The man, 39, faces one count of using a deadly weapon and one count of attempted assault on a law officer. The charges stem from an April 25 incident outside a house near 188th and Blondo Streets. The deputy responded to a domestic disturbance call, a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office press release said.

A woman and her children were in their vehicle when the deputy arrived. A Douglas County Court affidavit said the woman told the deputy the man was allegedly intoxicated and threatened to punch her in the head if she touched him. The affidavit, which was filed by another deputy, said the woman alleged the man previously threatened to kill her.

After interviewing the woman outside the house, the deputy told her to move to a safe distance while he called for backup. After the woman moved her vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said a gunshot was fired through a fixed pane window.

Law enforcement surrounded the house and the man allegedly surrendered after a standoff that lasted about one hour.

Deputies initially placed the man in protective custody and took him to a mental health facility for treatment while they executed a search warrant for the house. After being released Friday, the man was arrested and charged. He is currently in the Douglas County Jail.