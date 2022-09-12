Man charged in Omaha homicide back in custody after escaping in Arkansas

A 20-year-old man arrested in connection with the slaying of an Omaha man is back in custody after escaping from a jail in Benton, Arkansas.

Wuanya Smith had been taken into custody Sept. 7 and was being held in the Saline County Jail in Benton, Arkansas.

Around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Smith climbed over a 12-foot fence topped with razor wire and an 8-foot barbed wire fence, according to Sheriff Rodney Wright.

Officials tried to head him off, but he quickly fled into a wooded area. He then hid in a vehicle at a nearby residence, where two people helped him and took him to a place in Little Rock, Wright said.

Officials received information Monday that led them to Smith. He ran away but was caught and taken into custody around 9:30 a.m.

Smith had cuts on his leg and arm from the razor wire. He was taken to a hospital, where he received 25 staples in his leg and nine in his arm, Wright said.

Smith is being charged with escape. He will be isolated until he’s extradited to Nebraska, Wright said. Extradition could take up to three weeks.

The people who helped him are being charged with hindering apprehension and obstruction of governmental operations, Wright said.

Smith had been sought on a warrant charging him with second-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in the shooting death of Anthony Collins III. Collins was fatally wounded around 12:10 a.m. Aug. 12 near 49th and Hamilton Streets. Police were called to Methodist Hospital in Omaha after Collins arrived there in a private vehicle following the shooting. Collins died later in the day.

Smith had been taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern Arkansas-Little Rock Task Force.

Wright said officials installed more layers of razor wire at the jail on Monday morning.