Man charged with enticing 13-year-old could have targeted others, Omaha police say

A 20-year-old man accused of trying to entice a teenage girl to meet with him in person may have enticed other minors, Omaha police said Thursday.

Kevin Burkhardt of Omaha, who has been charged with one count of criminal child enticement, is accused of communicating with a 13-year-old girl through social media and making arrangements to meet with her and her friend at a North Omaha gas station on Sept. 24. When Burkhardt arrived at the location, he was met by a parent of the girl, who called police, according to an arrest affidavit.

Burkhardt was booked into the Douglas County Jail on Oct. 30. He was released Nov. 2 after paying 10% of his $50,000 bail. His preliminary hearing was Dec. 2.

Burkhardt may have used the same approach to entice other children, Omaha police said in a press release. Parents are encouraged to contact the Omaha Police Department if they believe that their child has fallen prey to enticement.

The department's child victim sexual assault squad can be reached at 402-444-5636.

