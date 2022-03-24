Man crashes vehicle into Omaha city bus after abducting family at knifepoint, police say

Three children were injured Thursday evening after they were forced into a car at knifepoint and the driver later crashed the vehicle into a city bus near Midtown Crossing.

Omaha police said the incident began with a domestic disturbance at about 7:10 p.m. in the 100 block of South 49th Street. A 32-year-old man forced his wife and three children into a vehicle at knifepoint.

He drove the vehicle eastbound on Dodge Street, police said. As he departed the area, he struck three parked cars. Within the vicinity of 36th Street, the man put the car into reverse and struck an Omaha Rapid Bus Transit bus.

First responders did not know the speed the vehicle was traveling when it struck the bus, but reported it was “significant,” as the vehicle’s rear had been crushed several inches.

The children suffered injuries as a result of a prior assault and the crash, during which some were not wearing seatbelts, according to emergency dispatchers. The children were transported to Nebraska Medical Center.

Police took the man into custody and booked him into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of false imprisonment, terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony, felony child abuse, willful reckless driving, obstructing, resisting arrest and domestic violence assault.

