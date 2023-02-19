A 19-year-old man went to a hospital in critical condition early Sunday after being shot during a large gathering in North Omaha.

The man was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition but is expected to survive, according to a spokesman for the Omaha Police Department.

The incident occurred about 12:20 a.m. near 27th Street and Laurel Avenue. Officers were called to the area after ShotSpotter reported gunfire, police said. The shooting occurred when a disturbance broke out during a large gathering at a residence.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a $10,000 cash reward for information leading to a shooting arrest.

