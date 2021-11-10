Man critically injured in shooting at mobile home park in northwest Omaha

A man was taken to an Omaha hospital in critical condition Tuesday night following a shooting at a mobile home park near 129th Street and West Maple Road.

Police were call to Maplewood Estates about 9:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in a shooting.