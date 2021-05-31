 Skip to main content
Man critically injured in shooting in Northeast Omaha
  • Updated
A 33-year-old man was critically injured Monday evening in a shooting.

Charles Craven was found wounded in the front lawn of a home in the 7200 block of Minne Lusa Boulevard. Police believe the shooting occurred elsewhere. According to a police press release, the scene may have been near 18th and Fort Streets.

Police were called to the Minne Lusa address about 5:30 p.m.

Craven was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, and emergency dispatch reports listed his condition as critical.

