Man critically wounded by gunfire in North Omaha

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Monday night in North Omaha.
The shooting was reported shortly after 8 p.m. near 39th and Pratt Streets.
The wounded man was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with CPR in progress.
