Man critically wounded by gunfire in North Omaha
Man critically wounded by gunfire in North Omaha

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Monday night in North Omaha.

The shooting was reported shortly after 8 p.m. near 39th and Pratt Streets.

The wounded man was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with CPR in progress.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

