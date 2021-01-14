Man critically wounded in shooting; police think gunbattle ran across South Omaha

A man was critically wounded in what police think was a running gunbattle in South Omaha on Thursday.
Omaha police first received a report of shots fired near 42nd and L Streets at 4:26 p.m. Five minutes later, a shooting was reported in a King Kong parking lot at 3362 S. 13th St. Police think that the two are related, Lt. Jennifer Russell said.
The shooting victim was in a car with three other people who were not wounded. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition.
Police are looking for a white vehicle with possible damage to the rear. It was last seen fleeing east on Interstate 80 from 13th Street.
jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067