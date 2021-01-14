 Skip to main content
Man critically wounded in shooting; police think gunbattle ran across South Omaha
A man was critically wounded in what police think was a running gunbattle in South Omaha on Thursday.

Omaha police first received a report of shots fired near 42nd and L Streets at 4:26 p.m. Five minutes later, a shooting was reported in a King Kong parking lot at 3362 S. 13th St. Police think that the two are related, Lt. Jennifer Russell said.

The shooting victim was in a car with three other people who were not wounded. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition.

Police are looking for a white vehicle with possible damage to the rear. It was last seen fleeing east on Interstate 80 from 13th Street.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

