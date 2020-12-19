Man critically wounded in stabbing in northeast Omaha

A man who was stabbed Saturday evening was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to emergency scanner traffic.

Authorities were called to a home near 25th Avenue and Ida Streets on a report of a stabbing about 5:45 p.m.

A medic reported that the man had suffered three deep stab wounds on his upper back and was also cut on his face, lips and left cheek. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition.