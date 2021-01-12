Man damages Omaha Crime Stoppers vehicle in front of police headquarters, gets arrested

A Crime Stoppers vehicle parked outside the Omaha Police Department's downtown headquarters became the scene of a crime early Tuesday when a man was caught jumping up and down on it.

A 31-year-old Omaha man was arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief just before 12:30 a.m. He is accused of causing approximately $300 damage by shattering the windshield of an 2011 Chevrolet Camaro that the department uses to advertise its Crime Stoppers tip line.

A man who lives nearby called 911 to say he was watching a man jumping on the roof of the Camaro. Two officers inside the headquarters building at 505 S. 15th St. investigated and arrested the man, who was on top of the car.

The officers reported that the man, who does not have a permanent address, was bleeding from the right ear. The man admitted to smashing the windshield. They said he appeared to have cut himself falling on the windshield.

The Crime Stoppers program encourages members of the community to assist law enforcement by providing tips about criminal activity for cash rewards.

