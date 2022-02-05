Man dead of self-inflicted gunshot after seven-hour standoff in Omaha, police say

A man died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound Saturday, according to Omaha police, after a standoff that lasted over seven hours.

Police were called to a home near the intersection of 72nd Street and Western Avenue at 11:21 a.m. on a report of an armed domestic disturbance.

A woman was unharmed and met police outside of the home upon their arrival, according to police. The man had barricaded himself in a detached garage with a gun, police said.

A crisis negotiator and a licensed therapist co-responder were in contact with the man for "a long period of time," Omaha Police Lt. Neal Bonacci said. After hours of communication, at least one gunshot was heard coming from the garage shortly before 7 p.m.

Bonacci said police entered the garage soon after and found the man dead. Police did not identify the man.

The hours-long standoff closed 72nd Street from Western Avenue to Seward Street, and police said the area would remain blocked off for much of the night as the investigation takes place.

Multiple agencies responded, including the SWAT team, the Omaha Police Bomb Response Team and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office.