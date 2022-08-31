Man dies after being shot by Omaha police officer who was helping serve protection order

A man died Wednesday after he was shot by an Omaha police officer who was attempting to help serve a protection order.

Officers were called to an apartment complex at 10037 R St. in southwest Omaha around 2:30 p.m. to assist a Douglas County process server in serving an immediate removal protection order, according to Lt. Neal Bonacci with the Omaha Police Department.

Officers accompanied the process server because of information that there may be firearms in the apartment, Bonacci said.

Two officers and the process server made contact with a man at an apartment door who at some point during the interaction had a firearm, Bonacci said. At least one officer discharged their firearm, shooting the man.

Omaha Fire Department medics declared the man, who was in his 30s, dead at the scene, Bonacci said.

No officers were injured and no one else was in the apartment at the time, Bonacci said.