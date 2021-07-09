 Skip to main content
Man dies in 90th and Dodge crash; charges pending against suspected drunken driver
Charges are pending against a suspected drunken driver after a rollover crash early Friday morning that killed a 63-year-old man.

Shortly after 4 a.m., Omaha police responded to the crash scene near 90th Street and West Dodge Road. 

James Yungbluth of Waterloo was declared dead at the scene. 

Omaha police said a Chevrolet Equinox and Toyota Camry, both heading eastbound, entered the intersection. The vehicles sideswiped each other, sending the Toyota into a slide. 

The Toyota, driven by Yungbluth, collided with a concrete wall at an ORBT bus stop, causing the car to land on its roof.

The Chevy, driven by John Caillau, 28, of Omaha, went over the raised median, struck a sign and came to rest on its roof in the westbound lanes at about 87th Street. 

Police said Caillau, who was intoxicated, was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan with possible serious injuries. Charges are pending against Caillau. 

The 90th and Dodge intersection was closed until just before 9 a.m. Friday for the crash investigation.

