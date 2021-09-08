Man driving forklift causes more than $10,000 in damage to Rose Theater

A 29-year-old man driving a forklift caused more than $10,000 in damage to part of the front wall of the Rose Theater.

Omaha police went to the theater, at 20th and Farnam Streets, just before 5 a.m. Friday and found a forklift that was still running and stuck in the wall.

Officers saw a man walk from away the forklift, step under the front of the lift and then walk west on Farnam, away from the building. The man was covered in mud and showed signs of intoxication. Less than an hour later, the man's blood-alcohol content was measured at .173.

Officers arrested the man and booked him into jail. He later was charged with driving under the influence, criminal mischief and theft by unlawful taking.

Officers determined that the forklift had been driven over a 3-foot-tall concrete bollard on the left side of the building's corner, destroying it. The front forks struck the exterior and interior walls of the theater.

The damage to the building was estimated at $10,000, and the concrete bollard cost $800.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.