 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man driving forklift causes more than $10,000 in damage to Rose Theater
0 comments

Man driving forklift causes more than $10,000 in damage to Rose Theater

Bollard outside Rose Theater destroyed

A man destroyed a concrete ballast as he drove a forklift near 20th and Farnam Streets. The forklift also damaged the wall of the Rose Theater. The man has been charged with driving under the influence, criminal mischief and theft by unlawful taking. 

 ALIA CONLEY, THE WORLD-HERALD

A 29-year-old man driving a forklift caused more than $10,000 in damage to part of the front wall of the Rose Theater. 

Damage to Rose Theater

A man driving a forklift damaged a wall of the Rose Theater. The man later was charged with driving under the influence, criminal mischief and theft by unlawful taking.

Omaha police went to the theater, at 20th and Farnam Streets, just before 5 a.m. Friday and found a forklift that was still running and stuck in the wall. 

Officers saw a man walk from away the forklift, step under the front of the lift and then walk west on Farnam, away from the building. The man was covered in mud and showed signs of intoxication. Less than an hour later, the man's blood-alcohol content was measured at .173. 

Officers arrested the man and booked him into jail. He later was charged with driving under the influence, criminal mischief and theft by unlawful taking.

Officers determined that the forklift had been driven over a 3-foot-tall concrete bollard on the left side of the building's corner, destroying it. The front forks struck the exterior and interior walls of the theater. 

The damage to the building was estimated at $10,000, and the concrete bollard cost $800.

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Paris jihadist attack suspects go on trial

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert