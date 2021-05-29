 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man fatally shoots himself in downtown Omaha Friday
0 comments

Man fatally shoots himself in downtown Omaha Friday

A man fatally shot himself in downtown Omaha Friday night.

Omaha police responded to reports of a suicidal party with a gun about 9:40 p.m. near South Seventh and Leavenworth Streets. There they found 39-year-old Mark Buda holding a gun to his chest, according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department.

A police crisis negotiator arrived and attempted to convince Buda to put down the weapon. Buda shot himself in the upper torso and officers immediately moved in to render medical aid, according to police.

He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center where he later died.

The firearm recovered from the scene was legally registered to Buda.

None of the officers fired their weapons, police said. Officers were wearing body cameras, but they did not capture the incident because the officers were positioning behind cover. The incident was captured on private surveillance video.

An officer involved investigation team is investigating the incident in conjunction with the Nebraska State Patrol, police said.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccine supply exceeds demand

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert