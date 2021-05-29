Man fatally shoots himself in downtown Omaha Friday

A man fatally shot himself in downtown Omaha Friday night.

Omaha police responded to reports of a suicidal party with a gun about 9:40 p.m. near South Seventh and Leavenworth Streets. There they found 39-year-old Mark Buda holding a gun to his chest, according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department.

A police crisis negotiator arrived and attempted to convince Buda to put down the weapon. Buda shot himself in the upper torso and officers immediately moved in to render medical aid, according to police.

He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center where he later died.

The firearm recovered from the scene was legally registered to Buda.

None of the officers fired their weapons, police said. Officers were wearing body cameras, but they did not capture the incident because the officers were positioning behind cover. The incident was captured on private surveillance video.

An officer involved investigation team is investigating the incident in conjunction with the Nebraska State Patrol, police said.

