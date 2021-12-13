 Skip to main content
Man fatally shot after reported home invasion in Omaha, police say
Police investigate a homicide at 47th and Erskine Streets on Monday.

A shooting at a northeast Omaha apartment on Monday left one man dead at the scene.

Officers were called to an apartment at 47th and Erskine Streets about 7:28 p.m. on a report of a home invasion, Omaha Police Lt. Jennifer Russell said.

Witnesses told officers that two men broke into the apartment and a disturbance occurred inside. Three men then exited the apartment, and shots were fired just outside the building, Russell said.

One man was declared dead at the scene when Omaha Fire Department medics arrived, Russell said. The name of the deceased has not yet been released.

The other two men fled the scene on foot, and officers are searching for them, Russell said. Police are not sure if either was injured.

Police are also looking for a white Nissan Altima that is that to be connected to the shooting.

