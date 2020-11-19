Man fatally shot during traffic stop involving Omaha police

A man was fatally shot Thursday evening while struggling with Omaha police during a traffic stop, police said.

The identify of the man, who was Black, was not immediately available.

He was in a vehicle with three females at the time of the traffic stop, according to Deputy Police Chief Ken Kanger.

The traffic stop occurred at 7:27 p.m. near 27th and Harrison Streets.

Two officers in an SUV pulled over the car containing four people. The reason for the stop was not immediately available. Kanger said authorities will spend hours doing their investigation and expect to have more information in the morning.

During the traffic stop, officers asked the man to get out of the vehicle. According to Kanger, the man initially refused to get out, but when he did, police observed a weapon and officers announced that he had a weapon.

A struggle ensued, according to Kanger and the man was shot. It's believed that only one officer discharged a weapon and that more than one bullet was fired.

Both officers had body cameras and their SUV had a mobile camera, Kanger said. All three videos will be analyzed, he said.