 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man fatally shot in North Omaha in city's sixth homicide of 2021
2 comments
top story

Man fatally shot in North Omaha in city's sixth homicide of 2021

{{featured_button_text}}
One man fatally shot Friday night; Omaha's sixth homicide in 2021

Memorial candles are lit at the front door of a home near 28th Avenue and Spencer Street after a homicide Friday night.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

A 59-year-old man has died after a shooting in North Omaha on Friday night. 

Omaha police officers went to 28th Avenue and Spencer Street at 8:10 p.m. on a Shotspotter report of gunshots, Omaha police said.

Officers reported finding a man, Larry D. Thompson, who had been shot. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Thompson died overnight, police said. 

He is the city's sixth homicide in 2021. No homicides occurred in February, but five people were criminally slain in January. 

In 2020, the number of homicides in Omaha spiked to 37 from the low 20s in each in the previous two years. 

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

2 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America’s growing literacy problem

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert