Man fatally shot in Omaha motel Friday

A man was fatally shot in a motel room Friday.
Omaha police responded to reports of a shooting at the Motel 6 near 84th Street and Interstate 80 at 9:16 p.m., according to Omaha police Lt. Shane Myers.
Myers said when police arrived the suspect was still in the parking lot and was taken into custody.
The victim was found in a motel room and pronounced dead at the scene.
