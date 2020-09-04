 Skip to main content
Man fatally shot in Omaha motel Friday
Shooting

A man was fatally shot Friday night in a motel room near 84th and Interstate 80. 

 Jessica Wade

A man was fatally shot in a motel room Friday.

Omaha police responded to reports of a shooting at the Motel 6 near 84th Street and Interstate 80 at 9:16 p.m., according to Omaha police Lt. Shane Myers. 

Myers said when police arrived the suspect was still in the parking lot and was taken into custody.

The victim was found in a motel room and pronounced dead at the scene.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

