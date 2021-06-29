Man fatally shot on his porch had moved to Omaha to care for his girlfriend

Thompson, who was sitting on his porch when he was shot, was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police said they found seven shell casings at the shooting scene. Reports indicated that a vehicle matching the one registered to Trejo’s father was seen in the area around the time of the shooting. A search of the vehicle turned up a disposable nitrile glove that had DNA from Trejo and one of his associates on it as well as gunshot residue, Killion said.

"It just seems so weird. So random," Shelrina Thompson said Tuesday in a phone interview. "I was just so shocked to get a call saying, 'You're dad's been shot.' Why would anyone want to shoot him?"

Larry Thompson grew up in Kansas City, graduating from Lincoln High in 1980. He retired at age 56 after working for the Kansas City Water Department, a railroad and a construction company, his daughter said.

In addition to his daughter and one grandson, he is survived by three sisters.

"He loved cars and loved people," Shelrina Thompson said. "For as a short a time that he was there in the (Omaha) community, he had a large impact and he made a lot of friends. I've been hearing from a lot of people up there."