A 27-year-old Omaha man was arrested after a standoff with police Sunday night.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., officers went to an apartment building on South 27th Street near Interstate 480 for a report of a man who allegedly fired shots in the building’s lobby.

A 58-year-old man told officers that he approached the 27-year-old and asked to see his residence card. After an exchange of words, police said the younger man shoved and punched the older man.

The younger man then allegedly showed a pistol and pointed it directly at the 58-year-old, according to police. The two men continued to physically fight before the younger man fired the gun once.

Police said the younger man got away from the older man and went into his apartment on the building’s 10th floor.

The 27-year-old man refused to leave his apartment, which resulted in a standoff with police that lasted several hours.

The man was ultimately arrested and taken to the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of using a weapon to commit a felony and first-degree assault.