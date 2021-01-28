Man found dead at South Omaha church; homicide unit investigating

A man found dead near a South Omaha church is the city's fifth homicide of the year.

Omaha police officers went to Our Lady of Guadalupe Social Hall, at 5005 S. 23rd St., at 10:24 p.m. Wednesday to check on someone's well-being, officials said.

When they arrived, they found a man "on the premises" who had died, according to a press release.

Officer Joseph Nickerson, a spokesman for the department, said he didn't know whether the man was found inside or outside the church buildings.

Detectives are still investigating.

Bill Berry, the church's business manager, said Thursday that he had not heard about a body being found on church property until a World-Herald reporter told him.

Berry said he had no further information to share and thought all church workers were accounted for.

Anyone with information about the incident may contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or at www.p3tips.com. Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward of $25,000.

