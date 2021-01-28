Man found dead on South Omaha church property; homicide unit investigating

A man found dead near a South Omaha church social hall is the city's fifth homicide of the year.

Omaha police officers went to Our Lady of Guadalupe Social Hall, at 5005 S. 23rd St., at 10:24 p.m. Wednesday to check on someone's well-being, officials said.

When they arrived, they found a man "on the premises" who had died, according to a press release.

Detectives are still investigating.

The Rev. Bill Bond, the church's main pastor, said the man's body was found in a storage shed at the back of the social hall's parking lot.

Bond said the storage shed had been broken into recently and homeless people were using it.

The city’s first homicide occurred just hours into the new year when James C. Reed, 26, was fatally shot at the Days Inn and Suites, 11515 Miracle Hills Drive. The next day, 22-year-old Jumeez Sherman was shot outside Transitions Barber & Beauty shop, 3318 N. 24th St., and died the following day.

Jan. 18, Andrew G. Brown, 38, was shot at the Motel 6 at 10919 J St. Two days later, Jose C. Martinez, 58, was found dead at Highland Tower, 2500 B St.