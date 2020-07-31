Man found fatally wounded in driveway east of Benson area

A man was found fatally wounded Friday morning in the driveway of a home east of the Benson area of Omaha.

Omaha police said officers found Frank Williams, 59, just before 9:40 a.m. near 45th and Miami Streets, about a block south of Holy Name Catholic Church. Williams was taken by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he was declared dead.

Williams was the fourth person to be slain in Omaha since Thursday. Just after 7:35 a.m. Thursday, Michael Harbour, 35, and Nicole Hatten, 36, were found dead outside the Best Western Plus near 108th and L Streets. They had been shot.

Just after 9:05 p.m. Thursday, police found Nuer Yuek, 19, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Officers later arrested Keat Thon, 20, in the slaying. He was booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of manslaughter and other charges.