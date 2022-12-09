Man from Glenwood, Iowa, charged in fatal collision in Sarpy County

An Iowa man has been charged with felony motor vehicle homicide in connection with a collision in Sarpy County in July that left a motorcyclist dead.

Jarrod Morrow, of Glenwood, Iowa, was charged in a warrant with motor vehicle homicide and two counts of possession of a controlled substance — all felonies.

Morrow, 37, was taken into custody Thursday and booked in the Sarpy County Jail that afternoon.

Authorities have said Morrow was driving a Ford F-350 pickup truck west on Platteview Road near 36th Street before 7 a.m. when the truck collided with an eastbound motorcycle driven by Allen Patton of Omaha.

Patton, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene. Morrow was uninjured.

Morrow also faces charges that he possessed psilocybin and methamphetamine.

If convicted on all three charges, Morrow faces a maximum of seven years in prison.