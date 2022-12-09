 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man from Glenwood, Iowa, charged in fatal collision in Sarpy County

  • Updated
  • 0

An Iowa man has been charged with felony motor vehicle homicide in connection with a collision in Sarpy County in July that left a motorcyclist dead. 

Jarrod Morrow, of Glenwood, Iowa, was charged in a warrant with motor vehicle homicide and two counts of possession of a controlled substance — all felonies. 

Jarrod Morrow

Jarrod Morrow

Morrow, 37, was taken into custody Thursday and booked in the Sarpy County Jail that afternoon.

Authorities have said Morrow was driving a Ford F-350 pickup truck west on Platteview Road near 36th Street before 7 a.m. when the truck collided with an eastbound motorcycle driven by Allen Patton of Omaha.

Patton, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene. Morrow was uninjured. 

Morrow also faces charges that he possessed psilocybin and methamphetamine. 

People are also reading…

If convicted on all three charges, Morrow faces a maximum of seven years in prison. 

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

These self-healing robots could revolutionize robotics forever

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert