Man having medical episode dies during traffic stop in northwest Omaha

A 73-year-old man died after having a medical episode during a traffic stop in northwest Omaha on Friday.

Ray McBride was driving north into oncoming traffic about 11:30 a.m. when an officer stopped him at North 90th Street and Spaulding Street, according to the Omaha Police Department.

He was instructed to pull out of the traffic lane but continued driving north on 90th Street toward Boyd Street, police said. When the officer stopped him again, a second officer arrived to assist, and it was determined that McBride was experiencing a medical episode.

Police requested an ambulance as McBride's health deteriorated, and officers began CPR. McBride was transported to Immanuel Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is being investigated by the Omaha Police Department's Officer-Involved Investigation Team, Nebraska State Patrol and Bellevue Police Department.

Under state law, a grand jury must be convened whenever a person dies while in the custody of law enforcement.

