Man held in Sonic Drive-In shooting had been accused of using someone else's app to order food

When officers asked if they could see the app on his phone, the affidavit says, Silva displayed the home screen and the name on the app, which wasn't his name.

Sonic workers were able to connect transactions made through the app to make purchases at the restaurant. The employees were able to connect the transactions to the account and identify the car the person has used. They also provided officers with several receipts detailing the transactions.

Silva told police that he recently had loaded several gift cards onto his Sonic app. He claimed that earlier in the evening, he had received an email notifying him that his Sonic account had been updated. He said he logged onto his account and found that the name on the account had been changed and that the gift cards on the account had been used for four transactions. All the orders had been placed Wednesday night at the Sonic:

• An order for a Queso Burger and four quarter-pound hamburgers. The total bill, plus tax and tip: $17.

• An order for six quarter-pound double burgers. The total, plus tax and tip: $20.

• An order for six corn dogs. The total bill, plus tax and tip: $10.

• Another order for six corn dogs. The total, plus tax and tip: $10.