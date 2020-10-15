Man hit in the eye by pepper ball during protests in Omaha files claim

In the meantime, Keup, who lives in Council Bluffs, continues to deal with the fallout of that night.

The May 29 protest was sparked by the death of George Floyd, who was held down by Minneapolis police as he pleaded that he could not breathe.

It was nearly midnight May 29 when Keup stood near the intersection of 72nd and Cass Streets during the protest. His partner wanted to go to the protests to take photos, and Keup came along to see what was happening.

That’s important to note, Keup said. “This wasn’t when there was a curfew, this wasn’t when people were messing with businesses ... By the time we got there, the protest was fairly peaceful and there weren’t really people around anymore.”

Hours before, officers from the Omaha area had used tear gas and pepper balls to clear one of Omaha’s busiest intersections of thousands of protesters.

Sarpy County sheriff’s deputies in riot gear and holding pepper ball guns crossed from the Walgreens parking lot to where he was standing along Cass Street.

Within 10 to 15 minutes after their 11:30 p.m. arrival, Keup said, a deputy shot two pepper balls at him. One hit him in his right eye, the other hit his shoulder. The deputies had not given any order or command, he said.