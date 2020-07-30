You are the owner of this article.
Man in extremely critical condition after shooting in North Omaha
A Thursday night shooting in North Omaha left a man with extremely critical injuries. 

Police responded to reports of a shooting near 30th and Seward Streets around 9 p.m.

A dispatcher with Douglas County 911 said the victim was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition. 

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

