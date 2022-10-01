 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man in stable condition after being shot multiple times, Omaha police say

  Updated
A 30-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot multiple times Saturday morning.

Omaha police were called the area near North 36th and Redick Avenues for a report of shots fired about 2:16 a.m., according to a press release. Officers found Dominick Jones suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center and was in stable condition, according to the release. 

The shooting remained under investigation Saturday afternoon, and police asked anyone with information to call 402-444-7867. Tips also can be submitted online at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app.

