Man injured in North Omaha shooting Saturday morning

A man was injured Saturday morning in a shooting in North Omaha.
Law enforcement initially responded at 3:56 a.m. to a ShotSpotter alert at 2760 Laurel Ave., according to the Omaha Police Department.
The alert was upgraded to a shooting and police found a 59-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot injuries.
He was taken to Nebraska Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Omaha police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or omahacrimestoppers.org.
