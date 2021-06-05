 Skip to main content
Man injured in North Omaha shooting Saturday morning
A man was injured Saturday morning in a shooting in North Omaha.

Law enforcement initially responded at 3:56 a.m. to a ShotSpotter alert at 2760 Laurel Ave., according to the Omaha Police Department.

The alert was upgraded to a shooting and police found a 59-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot injuries.

He was taken to Nebraska Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Omaha police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or omahacrimestoppers.org.​

